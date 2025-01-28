M62 and A58 closures: Seven for Halifax motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62.

• A58, from 8pm November 14 2024 to 6am January 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, carriageway closure, slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm January 24 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closures and 24/7 lane closure for structure works.

• M62, from 9pm January 23 to 5am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 22 to junction 22 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm January 28 to 5am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 8pm January 28 to 5am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 9pm February 4 to 5am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24, slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm February 10 to 5am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.