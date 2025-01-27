Piece Hall gigs: New act announced for show in Halifax next summer as Anastacia set to perform

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Global superstar Anastacia is bringing her Not That Kind 2025 European Tour to Halifax for a headline date at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

The American icon’s mammoth tour – which marks 25 years since her debut studio album – hits The Piece Hall’s famous open-air courtyard on Thursday July 31.

Tickets for this all-seated show go on sale at 10am on Friday January 31 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Speaking ahead of the tour, Anastacia said: “I’m beyond excited to be on the road again in Europe and blessed to get to come and perform in so many gorgeous places to my very special family.

“I didn’t get to do a tour for my first album which makes this all the more special. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since ‘Not That Kind’, we will be sure to celebrate in true Anastacia style. It’ll be one big anniversary party. I can’t wait to see you all there!”

Blessed with a voice that resonates across continents, Anastacia is a musical force to be reckoned with.

From the moment she stepped into the limelight in 1999, she quickly rose to international acclaim, earning the title of “the World’s Best-Selling New Female Pop Artist” in just two short years.

The powerful voice behind chart-toppers like multi-platinum hit I’m Outta Love, Paid My Dues and Left Outside Alone has captivated millions, with more than 30 million records sold and countless accolades, including 225-plus awards in 31 countries and Number 1 hits in 19 countries.

The Not That Kind 2025 European Tour will see Anastacia visit Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, The Netherlands, France, Belgium, Ireland and the UK.

The Halifax show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I’m so excited to welcome this phenomenal vocalist to the courtyard! “Her power and energy are really something else, and we’re honoured she’s chosen The Piece Hall to be part of her anniversary celebrations. She’s absolutely our kind or star, and I can’t wait to hear her perfect soulful, pop in our stunning surroundings.”