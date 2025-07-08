M62 and M606 closures: Eight for Halifax motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M606, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 25, slip road closure and lane closures for electrical works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M62

• M62, from 8pm July 8 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closures and lane closures for electrical works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm July 16 to 6am July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.