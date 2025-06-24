M62 and M606 closures: Four for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next week

Calderdale's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows these are the works that are set to begin over the next two weeks:

M62

• M62, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm June 27 to 5.30am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 8pm July 7 to 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M606, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 25, slip road closure and lane closures for electrical works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.