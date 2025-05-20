M62 and M606 closures: Three for Halifax drivers over the next fortnight

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Drivers in and around Calderdale will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

placeholder image
Read More
Changes to bus services in Halifax, Calder Valley and Huddersfield - Service wit...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
M62placeholder image
M62

M62, from 8pm May 18 to 5am May 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 24, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm May 9 to 5am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to 22 - carriageway closure for signs - erection.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M606, from 8pm May 20 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysM62DriversHalifaxCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice