M62 and M606 closures: Three for Halifax drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62

• M62, from 8pm May 18 to 5am May 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 24, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm May 9 to 5am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to 22 - carriageway closure for signs - erection.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M606, from 8pm May 20 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.