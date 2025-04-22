M62 closures: Almost a dozen for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62

• M62, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 24, slip road closures and Lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm April 24 to 5am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for central reservation.

• M62, from 9pm April 24 to 5am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 24, Lane closure for barrier repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, carriageway and lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm April 28 to 6am May 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 25, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm April 29 to 5.30am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 25, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M606, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.