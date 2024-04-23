M62 closures: Eight lane and slip road closures for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M62, from 8pm November 27 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, carriageway closures and lane closures for structure maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm April 24 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 25, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M606, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24 to junction 22, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.

• M62, from 8pm April 29 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24, slip road closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for drainage works.