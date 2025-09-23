M62 closures: Five closures for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M62.

• M62, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25, carriageway and lane closures for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M606, from 8pm August 28 to 6am November 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, M606 southbound, junction 1 to junction 26, carriageway closures and Lane closures with 24/7 lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for culver works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A58, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 25, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• M62, from 8pm October 1 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, mobile lane closures for survey works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.