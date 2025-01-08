M62 closures: Five for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A58, from 8pm November 14 2024 to 6am January 25 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, carriageway closure, slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for inspections.
• M62, from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for electrical works.
• M62, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure maintenance.
• M62, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23, slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
