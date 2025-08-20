M62 closures: Four for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M62, from 8pm August 9 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 25, Lane closures for barrier repair.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 8pm August 28 to 6am November 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 25, carriageway closures and Lane closures with 24/7 lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for culver works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
• M62, from 8pm August 29 to 5am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.
• M62, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.