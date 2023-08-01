M62 closures: Four routes for Calderdale motorists to avoid this week due to works

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm July 24 to 5am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

M62.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25, slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for survey works.

• M62, from 9pm August 10 to 5am August 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 25, carriageway closure for reconstruction works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.