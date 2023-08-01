News you can trust since 1853
M62 closures: Four routes for Calderdale motorists to avoid this week due to works

Calderdale's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M62, from 9pm July 24 to 5am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25, slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for survey works.

• M62, from 9pm August 10 to 5am August 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 25, carriageway closure for reconstruction works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

