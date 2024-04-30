M62 closures: Seven closures for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm April 4 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway authority network.

M62.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for drainage works.

• M62, from 9pm May 7 to 5am May 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, carriageway closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.

• M62, from 9pm May 8 to 5am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm May 9 to 5am May 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24 to junction 23, carriageway and lane closures due to carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highways Authority network.

• M606, from 8pm May 10 to 5am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.