Road blocked off as new link bridge opens to vehicles - here's how drivers now travel between M62 and Sowerby Bridge

The connecting road is now no longer in use as the link road has now opened.

The new bridge takes vehicles travelling to Copley and Sowerby Bridge down from the A629 to the new roundabout on Stainland Road.

The A6026 junction along the A629 has now closed as the road layout changes.

Calderdale Council’s Director for Regeneration and Strategy, Shelagh O’Neill, said: “The opening of the new road bridge is a key milestone in this major project to transform travel around south Halifax.

“Now the bridge is open, there are changes in travel routes around the area.

"These are signposted and there’s also additional temporary digital signage to raise further awareness. Full details of the new routes are available online at www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk.

“We’re now in the final stages of the full project.

"We’d like to thank people for their patience throughout the construction period and whilst the remaining works are carried out and we look forward to its completion in summer this year.”

Calderdale Council detailed how people will use the new road layouts. Here are the routes that will use the new bridge to access the A6026:

Elland Wood Bottom to Copley – Drivers travelling from the south or the M62 towards Copley or Sowerby Bridge, you will need to use a different route than you may be used to taking. Leave the A629 at Elland Wood Bottom and take a left to join the A6026 Wakefield Road over the new canal bridge. At the roundabout take the second exit and follow the road round as it passes Salterhebble Top Lock on the left.

Copley and Sowerby Bridge to M62 – If you are travelling from Copley towards junction 24 of the M62, or on to Huddersfield, you will need to use a different route than you may be used to taking. Stay on the A6026 Wakefield Road and take the first exit at the roundabout and over the new canal bridge. From there you will take a right to join the A629 south.