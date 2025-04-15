M62 closures: Six closures for Halifax drivers over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62

• M62, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 24, slip road closures and Lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 9pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, carriageway and lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm April 28 to 6am May 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 25, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.