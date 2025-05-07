M62 closures: Six closures for Halifax drivers over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm April 28 to 6am May 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 25, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm May 7 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm May 9 to 5am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to 22 - carriageway closure for signs - erection.

• M62, from 10pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.