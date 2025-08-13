M62 closures: Three closures for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M62

• M62, from 8pm July 8 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm August 9 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 25, Lane closures for barrier repair.

And a further one closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm August 19 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.