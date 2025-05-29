M62 delays: All lanes CLOSED on the M62 Eastbound between J22 and J24 due to serious collision

M62

All lanes are closed and drivers are facing severe delays after a serious collision this evening (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An air ambulance attended the scene on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 22 and 24.

Drivers are currently facing 60 minute delays on the westbound carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways shared: “The M62 remains closed eastbound between J22 (Denshaw) and J24 (Huddersfield) due to a serious collision.

“An air ambulance has just left the scene.

“Please be aware there are delays of 60 minutes on the westbound carriageway."

They added: “Our traffic officers are also working on scene to assist with relieving traffic caught within the closure. Please be aware there are heavy delays of at least 60 minutes on the eastbound carriageway.”

National Highways have advised drivers on diversions:

Road users travelling eastbound should follow the hollow circle diversion symbol.

Driving East, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 22 offslip road and proceed to the junction at the end of the slip road.

At the junction, turn left onto the A672 (Oldham Road) and proceedalong this road for approximately 5 miles to the junction with the A58.

At the junction, join the A58 (Halifax Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with A6142.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A6142 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the A58.

At the junction, go straight forward onto A58 (Rochdale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with A646.

At the junction, turn right onto the A646 and proceed along this roadfor approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A629.

At the junction, turn right onto the A629 and proceed along this roadfor approximately 4 miles to the roundabout (Ainley Top) with theA643.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A629 and proceed alongthis road for approximately 500m to the junction with the M62Motorway (Junction 24).

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit to rejoin M62 East.