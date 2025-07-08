M62 delays: Drivers face a 2 HOUR delay as two lanes closed westbound between J23 and J22

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 16:34 BST
Drivers are facing severe delays on the M62 this afternoon
Drivers are facing a two hour delay on the M62 this afternoon (Tuesday).

Two lanes were closed westbound on the M62 due to a collision.

There’s currently ten miles of congestion.

National Highways Yorkshire shared: “This incident is now clear, and all lanes have re-opened on the M62 westbound in West Yorkshire between J23 (Huddersfield) and J22 (Denshaw).

“A 2 hour delay and over 10 miles of congestion remains on approach to the area and this is likely to take some time to ease.”

