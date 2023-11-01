M62 lane closures: Five for Calderdale motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm October 14 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm September 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm November 2 to 5am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 20 to 22 lane closures and slip road closure due to general maintenance works.

• M606, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for sign maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm November 10 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for barrier repair.