M62 lane closures: Six for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm March 3 to 5am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm March 10 to 5am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M62, from 8pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 25, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M606, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 27, M606 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 1, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 9pm March 20 to 5am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 22 to junction 22 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.