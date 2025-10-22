M62, M606 and A58 closures: Six closures for Halifax drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M62.

• M606, from 8pm August 28 to 6am November 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, M606 southbound, junction 1 to junction 26, carriageway closures and Lane closures with 24/7 lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for culvert works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A58, from 8pm October 13 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 24, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal, diversion via A644 NB, A641 SB, A6107 WB, A643, Ainsley Top Rbt, M62 WB at J24.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M606, from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure - maintenance.

• M606, from 9pm October 26 to 6am October 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, carriageway and lane closures for structures survey works, diversion route A644 and A58.

• M62, from 8pm October 27 to 6am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to 22 - carriageway closure for signs - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• M62, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 24, slip road closures and lane closures for survey works, diversion M62 A629 A644.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.