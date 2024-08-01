M62 road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Jul 2024, 17:30 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 13:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Drivers in and around Calderdale will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M62, from 8pm June 20 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for inspection works.

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.Drivers in and around Calderdale will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
Drivers in and around Calderdale will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
Read More
Read more: Drone footage shows 42 metre beam delivery ahead of multi-million-pou...

• A58, from 8pm July 25 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road and lane closures for inspection/ survey works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for electrical works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm August 2 to 6am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24 to junction 23, carriageway and lane closures due to carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highways Authority network.

• M62, from 9pm August 3 to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysM62DriversCalderdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.