But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for barrier repair.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M62 West, smart motorway

• M62, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm September 15 to 5am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M606, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.