M62 traffic: Drivers facing delays of more than 30 minutes after earlier crash

Drivers are facing long delays on the M62 after an earlier crash.

Traffic is queueing due to earlier crash on M62 Eastbound from J24 A629 (Ainley Top) to J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).

The incident has been cleared but traffic is building in the area.

Drivers are facing severe delays of 36 minutes, with delays increasing.

There are also currently delays of six minutes on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).