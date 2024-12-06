M62 traffic: Two lanes closed on M62 Westbound at J22 due to road surface defect

Drivers are facing delays of 50 minutes on the M62 this afternoon (Friday) as two lanes are closed.

Lanes one and two are closed westbound near junction 22 due to a road surface defect.

National Highways: Yorkshire have shared: “Lanes 1 and 2 are CLOSED on the M62 westbound within J22 near Denshaw West Yorkshire due to a road surface defect.

“National Highways area team are on scene to undertake repairs.

“Delays of 50 mins and approx.6 miles of congestion.”