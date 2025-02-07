Major Calderdale road to shut AGAIN only three weeks after reopening from six-week closure

The key link between two Calderdale towns is to shut again, less than a month after it was closed for nearly six weeks.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water says it needs to do more work on the A646 Halifax Road in Charlestown, between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

It is the same stretch of road which was closed from December 13 until January 23 for emergency repairs to a collapsed sewer and damaged culvert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road will close for 10 days, starting from 8pm on Friday, February 14.

The A646 will shut again

The work is to repair a section of sewer and improve the resilience of the wider section of sewer that runs under the road by reinforcing it with a structural liner, says the utilities firm.

It says the work will involve lining the section of sewer 65 metres upstream of where it was damaged before Christmas and should help prevent further issues with the sewer in the future.

James Harrison, head of customer field services at Yorkshire Water, said: “We absolutely understand the impact this closure will have following the closure of the same road in recent months but we want to make sure our sewer is as resilient as possible to reduce the likelihood of this happening again in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will be working as hard as possible to complete the work and remove the road closure as soon as possible.

"We will be working hard throughout the work to support the local residents and businesses, which includes arranging a shuttle bus for the duration of the work.”

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We know this isn’t the news anyone in the upper valley of Calderdale wanted to hear and I completely understand there will be concern about what this additional closure means for people living, working and travelling in the area."

Yorkshire Water says its contractors will be working 24-hours-a-day from the evening of February 14 until February 17 to complete the repair, which will require the excavation of the 3.6m deep sewer.

The lining work will then take place between 8am and 5pm during the following week to reduce the noise impact and allow the lining work to set. The road closure will be in place throughout this time.