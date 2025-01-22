Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key link between two Calderdale towns which has been closed for almost six weeks will reopen tomorrow.

The A646 Halifax Road between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden was scheduled to open again this coming Monday after an emergency closure for repairs to a collapsed sewer and damaged culvert.

But Yorkshire Water and Calderdale Council have announced traffic will be able to pass once more from 6am tomorrow, thanks to a partial reopening of one lane under two-way lights.

The route has been shut both ways at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown since December 13.

The council and utilities company say reopening the road has been “hampered by the complexities of the repair and extreme weather conditions”.

The sewer has now been fully repaired and the culvert reinstated.

A lining will be added at a later date and the road reopened fully.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone for their patience as we carried out both repairs and appreciate that this has been frustrating for all involved.

“We’d also like to thank the team that pulled out all of the stops to get this vital repair fixed as quickly as possible, working long hours in extremely cold and wet weather conditions.”

The 591 and 592 bus services will resume their normal routes from 6am tomorrow, with the shuttle bus service which had been running while the road was shut operating until 5pm on Saturday, January 25.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “It’s great news that the complex work on the A646 has progressed to the point where one lane can be reopened under two-way lights, which will be manned during peak hours.

"We absolutely understand that this closure has been frustrating and disruptive and thank people for their patience whilst work has been underway.

“To minimise any further disruption, it’s important that there is a clear route through for traffic, also allowing heavy plant access to the site.

" As such, we’re asking people not to park on the roadside near the work site and we will be installing ‘no parking’ signs to this effect.

"This should also clear access for businesses operating in the area.”