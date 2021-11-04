Major plans revealed for road changes and cycling lanes in north and west Halifax.

Illustrations showing proposals at: Nursery Lane roundabout - north Halifax, Gibbet Street – west Halifax and Corporation Street – north Halifax

The changes look to encourage options for making trips on foot, bicycle, scooter or bus.

The areas included are around Dean Clough, Lee Mount, Ovenden and Illingworth in north Halifax and on and around Gibbet Street, Queen’s Road, Hanson Lane, Parkinson Lane and the Beech Hill estate around west Halifax.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “Choosing to make trips on foot, by bicycle or public transport is not only beneficial for our health, but also is an important part of our work to tackle the climate emergency. We want to support people to choose these methods of travel and our plans for north and west Halifax look at ways in which we can make walking and cycling more appealing.

“The areas where improvements are proposed are relatively close to the town centre, but currently have few facilities for walking and/or cycling. We’ve developed the latest designs using feedback from local people who know these areas better than anyone and we’re asking people to have their say on these amended proposals.

“The feedback we receive as part of this consultation will be used as part of the development of final designs, to ensure the proposals meet the needs of local people.”

The designs have been developed following a feedback exercise earlier this year, with several changes made to previous designs.

Proposals for north Halifax include:

A new segregated cycleway from North Halifax to Halifax town centre

Improved pavements and crossing points for walking and cycling

Wider pavements and speed restrictions to better support walking and cycling

Improved green spaces

Improved lighting and planting in some snickets and under bridges

These proposals take into account feedback from previous consultations which showed strong support for a cycling route between Halifax town centre and Keighley Road and for wider pavements.

Proposals for west Halifax include:

Improved walking routes between Halifax town centre and Gibbet Street

Additional parking bays to address issues with pavement parking

One-way systems to reduce conflict on narrow streets and improve bus reliability

Turning restrictions for some vehicles on Queen’s Road to improve safety and access to local shops

Improvements to planting, seating areas and access to bus stops, as well as new crossing points

People are being asked to look at the revised plans and share their feedback. Comments submitted will then be collated, analysed and considered in the development of final designs for the projects.

The proposals are being delivered in partnership with funding from two of the Combined Authority’s programmes, the Transforming Cities Fund and Streets for People, both of which are aimed at making it easier for people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

Feedback on proposals can be submitted until Sunday December 19 2021. Those who do not have access to the website can contact West Yorkshire Combined Authority via Metroline on 0113 245 7676 for a printed copy of the designs and survey along with a freepost envelope.