Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Halifax crash as police appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in Halifax in which a man suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

The collision happened at around 8.35pm last night (Thursday) on Ovenden Road adjacent to Old Lee Bank and involved a car and a pedestrian.

The car, a blue BMW, had been travelling north away from Halifax at the time of the collision.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are investigating and want to hear from any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision or the time leading up to it.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250202585.