Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Halifax crash as police appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in Halifax in which a man suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

The collision happened at around 8.35pm last night (Thursday) on Ovenden Road adjacent to Old Lee Bank and involved a car and a pedestrian.

The car, a blue BMW, had been travelling north away from Halifax at the time of the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in Halifax in which a man suffered potentially life-changing injuries.Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in Halifax in which a man suffered potentially life-changing injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in Halifax in which a man suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are investigating and want to hear from any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision or the time leading up to it.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250202585.

Related topics:HalifaxCCTVBMWWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice