Midland Pullman: Luxury train to pass through Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse today

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
A luxury train is set to pass through Calderdale on its way to and from the Yorkshire coast today (Tuesday).

The Midland Pullman picked up passengers from between Wolverhampton and Chester and is heading out to Scarborough.

The luxury train offers passengers the chance to travel in style in first class and dining carriages.

Brighouse Train Station

The train is expected to head along the Calder Valley line this lunchtime, passing through Todmorden at 11.50am,, Hebden Bridge at 11.54am, Mytholmroyd at 11.56am, Sowerby Bridge at around 12.03pm and Brighouse at 12.14pm.

The return train is expected to pass through Brighouse at around 7.29pm, Sowerby Bridge at 7.40pm, Mytholmroyd at 7.44pm, Hebden Bridge at 7.46pm and Todmorden at 7.51pm.

The Midland Pullman was Britain's first luxury high speed diesel-electric train, running in the early 1960's between Manchester Central and London St Pancras.

