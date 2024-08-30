Milad-un-Nabi: Festival procession announced in Halifax as people prepare to celebrate Prophet's birthday

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A procession will take place in Halifax next week to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The Milad-un-Nabi procession will be held on Friday, September 6 immediately after Friday prayer at 2pm from Al Jamia Al Zahra on Francis Street.

Signs have gone up in the area warning that there may be some delays while the procession takes place.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and falls on the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Related topics:HalifaxProphet Muhammad