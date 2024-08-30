Milad-un-Nabi: Festival procession announced in Halifax as people prepare to celebrate Prophet's birthday
A procession will take place in Halifax next week to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.
The Milad-un-Nabi procession will be held on Friday, September 6 immediately after Friday prayer at 2pm from Al Jamia Al Zahra on Francis Street.
Signs have gone up in the area warning that there may be some delays while the procession takes place.
Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and falls on the third month of the Islamic calendar.