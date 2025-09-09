Morning traffic: Two Calderdale routes blocked due to crashes as drivers also face delays in Halifax, Brighouse and Hipperholme

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Sep 2025, 08:28 BST
Two Calderdale routes are partially blocked due to crashes as drivers also face delays in Halifax, Brighouse and Hipperholme this morning (Tuesday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

Moor Bottom Lane, Norland – Road blocked due to crash on Moor Bottom Lane both ways from Butterworth End Lane to New Longley Lane.

A641, Bailiff Bridge – Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A641 Bradford Road Eastbound at A649 Birkby Lane.

Busy traffic, Hipperholme Crossroadsplaceholder image
Busy traffic, Hipperholme Crossroads

A58, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing a 14 minute delay. Slow traffic on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound from A6036 Bradford Road to A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads). In the construction area.

A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a seven minute delay.

A6036, Halifax – Drivers are facing an nine minute delay.

A58, Sowerby Bridge – Drivers are facing a five minute delay.

