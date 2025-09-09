Morning traffic: Two Calderdale routes blocked due to crashes as drivers also face delays in Halifax, Brighouse and Hipperholme

Two Calderdale routes are partially blocked due to crashes as drivers also face delays in Halifax, Brighouse and Hipperholme this morning (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

Moor Bottom Lane, Norland – Road blocked due to crash on Moor Bottom Lane both ways from Butterworth End Lane to New Longley Lane.

A641, Bailiff Bridge – Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A641 Bradford Road Eastbound at A649 Birkby Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Busy traffic, Hipperholme Crossroads

A58, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing a 14 minute delay. Slow traffic on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound from A6036 Bradford Road to A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads). In the construction area.

A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a seven minute delay.

A6036, Halifax – Drivers are facing an nine minute delay.

A58, Sowerby Bridge – Drivers are facing a five minute delay.