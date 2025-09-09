Morning traffic: Two Calderdale routes blocked due to crashes as drivers also face delays in Halifax, Brighouse and Hipperholme
Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:
Moor Bottom Lane, Norland – Road blocked due to crash on Moor Bottom Lane both ways from Butterworth End Lane to New Longley Lane.
A641, Bailiff Bridge – Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A641 Bradford Road Eastbound at A649 Birkby Lane.
A58, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing a 14 minute delay. Slow traffic on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound from A6036 Bradford Road to A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads). In the construction area.
A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a seven minute delay.
A6036, Halifax – Drivers are facing an nine minute delay.
A58, Sowerby Bridge – Drivers are facing a five minute delay.