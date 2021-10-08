Motorists face nine weeks of road closures and temporary traffic lights in Halifax

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), is replacing gas pipes

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is replacing gas pipes in the Change Lane area of Halifax.

The work, planned in collaboration with Calderdale Council will start on Monday October 112021 and is expected to last for approximately nine weeks.

Some traffic management measures will be put in place in order for engineers to carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public NGN said.

A road closure will be introduced where Park Lane joins Change Lane, finishing just before Rosemary Lane. Access to Rosemary Lane can be gained from West Lane.

Chris Green, Business Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these critical works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Halifax.

“NGN is continuing to carry out its essential activities while following strict guidelines for safe distance working, where possible, and following good hygiene practices as we continue to live with coronavirus.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

While the majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will need to access customer properties to complete the project and ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.