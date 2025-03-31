Motorway closures: M62 and M606 works for Halifax drivers to be aware
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M606, from 8pm March 18 to 6am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 27, M606 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 1, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
A further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 9pm March 31 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• M62, from 8pm April 2 to 5am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for electrical works.
• M62, from 9pm April 6 to 5am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• M62, from 8pm April 8 to 5am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for electrical works.
• M62, from 8pm April 10 to 5am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for central reservation.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
