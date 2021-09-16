National Highways wants views  on future road investment in Calderdale and around the M62

National Highways, which was formerly Highways England, has launched an online feedback tool for road users and those who live near to England’s motorways and major A roads to give their views on where investment is needed the most.

The strategic road network stretches over 4,300 miles and represents the core our of national transport system and our major roads.

This includes the 670-mile network of motorways and A roads which sit at the heart of the transport network in Yorkshire and the North East.

The M62 motorway

Road users and communities are encouraged to have their say on roads such as the M62

Elliot Shaw, Executive Director, Strategy and Planning, said: “At National Highways we are constantly challenging ourselves to seek out ways to improve the experience of those who use our roads and the communities who live nearby.

“The new easy-to-use online tool provides everyone from commuters, professional road users, nearby residents and community groups to comment.

“I urge you to provide feedback on what is important to you – a specific location on England’s motorways or major A roads, a longer route or general feedback about our road network. This is your opportunity to help inform the long-term vision for the future of our roads.”

The online tool has been developed as part of National Highways' engagement process for Route Strategies, which is one activity used to inform the government’s decisions on future road investment. As well as capturing public feedback, consultations will take place with local government and transport authorities, as well as other interested parties.

The online tool is open for feedback until November 30 2021.