New 20mph speed limit proposed around new Rastrick housing development

New speed limits have been proposed around new housing in Rastrick.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to make the speed limit 20mph around the Cromwell Gardens development, off Delf Hill.

The proposal reads: “Notice is hereby given that the Borough Council of Calderdale in exercise of its powers under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 proposes to make the above Order, the effects of which will be as follows:

20mph signs.

“Install a 20mph speed limit on: -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Branwell Crescent, Cashmere Road, Craven Avenue, Edgerton Close, Ferry Bank Lane, Freeman Drive, Mount Lane, Ribbleswood Road, Round Hill Place, Sage Grove, Spout Hill, Stableford Drive, Tapestry Gardens, Thread Hill Close, and Wildfell Close.”

Documents giving more detailed particulars of the Order are available for inspection at Halifax Central Library, from 10am to 5.30pm on Mondays to Fridays and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Alternatively, copies of the documents can be made available on request via email on [email protected] or by telephone on 01422 288001 or 288002.

Anyone wishing to object to or make a representation to any part of the proposed Order must send the grounds for your objection or support in writing to reach the Council by no later than October 10 to either at [email protected] or to Highways and Transportation, C/O the Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax, HX1 1UJ for the attention of the Highways Traffic Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All objections must specify the grounds on which they are made.

The Cromwell Gardens development includes a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership, rent-to-buy and market sale properties.

The scheme is due for completion in winter 2026.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: publicnoticeportal.uk