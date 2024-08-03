New bridge and improved traffic lights - Improvements to major route through Brighouse to be discussed at meeting

The next steps for the planned improvements around the A641, a major route through Brighouse, will be discussed by Calderdale Council’s Cabinet.

Calderdale Council is working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to deliver a series of improvements to better connect communities between Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse, and Woodhouse, and improve options for walking, wheeling, cycling and public transport around the area.

The A641 can carry over 20,000 vehicles a day in parts and suffers from traffic congestion and a lack of facilities for people choosing to walk and cycle. This not only impacts economic growth but also results in air quality issues, noise and a poor environment for local residents.

Road improvements planned for Brighouse. A641 Huddersfield Road into Brighouse.

The A641 improvement scheme supports better travel along the route for all modes of transport. and the latest proposals have been developed using feedback from consultation and engagement with the local community and organisations.

• New cycleways;

• New walking and cycling routes away from roads;

A641 Bradford Road, Looking towards Bailiff Bridge

• New and improved crossings;

• Bus priority measures;

• Safer junctions;

• New bridge over the canal in Brighouse;

• New public spaces;

• New and improved traffic lights; and

• New walking and cycling signage.

As part of the next steps for the project, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will discuss the process of acquiring the land which is likely to be needed to progress the project..

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “The A641 project supports key council priorities including our ambitions for thriving towns and places and climate action work. Improving travel on this busy route will help make active travel choices more appealing, improve bus reliability, reduce carbon emissions, and improve air quality.

“Improving roads and transport infrastructure around the A641 supports the Local Plan objectives and our wider ambitions for south east Calderdale.

"It will also improve connections between communities to support active and healthy lifestyles.

“Cabinet will consider the necessary processes to enable the project to progress, including options for purchasing the land required to successfully deliver the improvements.

"This is a critical step forward for delivering the scheme which will help to unlock the potential of this part of the borough.”

The meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will take place on Monday, August 5 at Halifax Town Hall from 4pm.