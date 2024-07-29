Piece Hall gigs: 13 pictures show crowds enjoying spirit of Ibiza at Ministry of Sound and Ellie Sax show in Halifax

Saxophonist Ellie, who has played the historic venue many times, joined a team of musicians to delight a sold-out crowd with a show packed with legendary dance classics.

The Ibiza Anthems set included such tracks as Praise You (Fat Boy Slim), I Don't Care, I Love It (Icona Pop vs LBW), Bonkers (Dizee Rascal), Get Down (Paul Johnson), Pump It Up (Endor), Levels (Avicii), Everybody's Free (Rozalla) and One (Swedish House Mafia) – plus many more.

Ellie and Ministry of Sound were supported on the night by DJ sets from Taylor Shipley, Utah Saints and Ibiza residents Switch Disco.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall continues on Wednesday (July 31) with comedy great Bill Baily before indie legends Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (August 1) and Richard Ashcroft (August 2).

