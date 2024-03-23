New figures show Calderdale drivers are experiencing growing delays on local 'A' roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes as motorists across England encountered more congestion than ever on the strategic road network, which includes local and major 'A' roads and motorways, with the RAC blaming the problem on too many roadworks.

Department for Transport figures show drivers travelling on local 'A' roads in Calderdale were delayed by 49 seconds per mile on average when compared to the pace they would have made if driving at the speed limit in free-flowing conditions.

This was up from 47 seconds per mile the year before.

Traffic on the A58 at New Bank & Godley, Halifax

The A58 saw the greatest delays in Calderdale at one minute per mile.

Nationally, drivers were held up by 48 seconds per mile on local 'A' roads – the highest figure since 2019.

The figures cover only 'A' roads, which account for around 10 per cent of England's highway network but carry around a third of all traffic.

Speeds were measured using samples of vehicles recorded at different times of the day.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: "It’s very concerning to see delays on our most important roads increasing to above pre-pandemic levels and average speeds are dropping.

"With more people than ever working from home at least part of the week and no growth in the number of cars on the road since then, we’re struggling to see what the cause can be other than roadworks."

He added: "Given today’s disappointing findings, it’s more important than ever that National Highways, which is responsible for the strategic road network, is given sufficient funds in the next five-year road investment settlement to tackle these issues head-on."

The data also shows the average speed drivers travelled along local 'A' roads, with the national average falling to 23 miles per hour last year, the lowest figure since before the pandemic.

In Calderdale, motorists averaged 21.1 mph – down from 21.2 in 2019.