New rail timetable coming next month - changes to the Calder Valley line

Trains in Calderdale will switch to a new timetable next month.

Northern says the majority of its services are largely unaffected, but some have been re-timed and there are a handful of service changes.

Rail users can check what the new timetable means for them and their local station using the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website: northernrailway.co.uk/checkmytimetable.

Hebden Bridge Railway Station

In the Calder Valley, more services will stop at Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Low Moor.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire there will be extra capacity on services from Leeds to Harrogate and York.

Matt Rice, the new chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re all set for the new timetable next month. The vast majority of services are unaffected by the change, but there are a small number of services that have been re-timed.