New road bridge through Brighouse and replacement of Tesco roundabout revealed under new plans

Artist impression of Brighouse road improvements

Residents and businesses around the Brighouse area, as well as those living, working or travelling along the A641 from Bradford to Kirklees, are being asked to share feedback on a shortlist of plans to improve infrastructure and connections on the route.

On an average day the road carries around 38,000 vehicles, but a number of transport related issues are currently experienced, including traffic congestion, poor air quality and a lack of facilities for people choosing to walk and cycle.

A shortlist package of suggested measures to improve travel along the A641 to enhance accessibility and connectivity for all modes of transport has now been developed.

Feedback on issues and opportunities along the route received as part of this consultation will help inform development of a final proposed package of measures, which will then be subject to further design development. This will then be submitted to the scheme funders West Yorkshire Combined Authority for approval, anticipated later this year.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “With significant funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, we’ve been able to work closely with Bradford and Kirklees councils to develop ambitious plans to address current issues experienced on and around the A641.

“Our shortlist of proposals has been shaped by feedback to the previous public consultation exercise earlier this year. We’re now asking people to have their say on the measures included in this shortlist to help us determine which to take forward and develop as part of the final proposed package of improvements.