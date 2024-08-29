Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Yorkshire Metro has announced new bus timetables will come into effect from Sunday, September 1, with some journey times and stops changing for First, Team Pennine and Arriva bus operators on routes including Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.

The revised timetables will see many bus services affected, with some improved frequencies – such as from Halifax to Hebden Bridge with the new service 593 – and some services rerouted, including between Sowerby Bridge and Sowerby.

You can find more information about the new timetables and planned bus service change dates on the West Yorkshire Metro website.

Service 508 – Halifax to Leeds via Shelf, Odsal and Thornberry – will see most journeys retimed.

Halifax Bus Station. Buses in Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge will see timetable revisions and some journeys rerouted as West Yorkshire Metro bus service changes come into effect from Sunday, September 1

Services 521/522/523 – Halifax to Illingworth via Ovenden – will see some Saturday evening journeys retimed.

Service 571 – Halifax to Shelf via Southowram, Brighouse, Whinney Hill, Lightcliffe and Hipperholme – will have some journeys retimed by approximately five minutes.

Service 577 – Halifax to Boulderclough via Sowerby Bridge and Sowerby – will be rerouted between Sowerby Bridge and Sowerby via Quarry Hill, St Peter’s Avenue, Bates Avenue and Pollit Avenue, however the timetable will remain unchanged.

Service 579 – Halifax to Sowerby via Sowerby Bridge – will be rerouted between Sowerby Bridge and Sowerby, operating a loop via Quarry Hill, St Peter’s Avenue, Towngate to Rooley Heights, returning via Towngate, Stocks Lane and Sowerby New Road. Bates Avenue and Pollit Avenue will be served by the rerouted service 577. Most journeys will be retimed by approximately five to 10 minutes, and some evening journeys will be significantly retimed.

Service 586 – Halifax to Commons via Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden and Rishworth – will be retimed significantly, which you can check here.

Service 590 – Todmorden to Rochdale – will only operate between Todmorden and Rochdale, with through journeys to Halifax no longer operating. Most journeys will be retimed, and the Monday to Saturday frequency will be hourly.

Services 591/592 – Halifax to Burnley via Hebden Bridge and Todmorden – will continue to operate a through service between Halifax and Burnley via Todmorden with a half-hourly frequency. Service 591 will continue to operate between Cliviger and Burnley via Red Lees Road and Brunshaw Road. Service 592 will be rerouted between Cliviger and Burnley via Burnley Road and Todmorden Road. Combined daytime frequency on services 591/592/593 between Halifax and Hebden Bridge will be increased from every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes. Combined daytime frequency between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden will be half-hourly. Combined daytime frequency between Todmorden and Burnley will remain half-hourly. Late evening frequency will be half-hourly Halifax to Hebden Bridge, and hourly to Todmorden and Burnley. Sunday frequency will be half-hourly Halifax to Todmorden, and hourly to Burnley. Most journeys will be retimed.

Service 593 – Halifax to Hebden Bridge – will operate half-hourly between Halifax and Hebden Bridge, alternating with services 591/592 to create a combined 15 minute daytime frequency between Halifax and Hebden Bridge, and a combined half-hourly late evening frequency. This is a new service which will provide an increased daytime frequency between Halifax and Hebden Bridge from the current frequency of every 20 minutes.