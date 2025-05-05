New timetables for Northern trains from May 18 - passengers reminded to check before they travel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Train operator Northern is reminding passengers to check before they travel, with timetables for trains changing from Sunday, May 18.

Whilst the majority of timetables will remain similar to the current times, there will be changes to train times on some key routes, along with a few extra services across the network.

The new timetable will see more capacity created on busy lines, including Blackpool to Manchester Airport, Wigan and Bolton to Manchester, and Leeds to Doncaster.

Hebden Bridge Railway Station

Major engineering work will be taking place at Huddersfield station as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade from the end of August.

From August 30, the Leeds to Huddersfield and the Bradford to Huddersfield services will be replaced by an hourly Northern service which will run between Leeds and Bradford via Dewsbury, Brighouse and Halifax.

There are several tools available to help customers plan their journeys. These are Northern’s timetable comparison tool, the Northern app and National Rail Enquiries journey planner.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director for Northern, said: “Customers will really start to feel the benefit that these extra carriages will bring, with more seats available to take advantage of on some of our busiest routes across the network.

“We’ve also been able to reinstate some early morning and late evening journeys that have previously been lost in places as a result of long-term engineering work coming to a finish, which is fantastic news.

“Whilst the majority of our train times will be similar to what they are now, I’d still encourage customers to plan and ahead and check before you travel.”