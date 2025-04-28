The list of five Calderdale locations being eyed up by Lidl for potential stores - including Elland, Halifax and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:34 BST
Supermarket chain Lidl has revealed a list of locations where it wants to open new stores, including five in Calderdale.

The German brand, which already has several supermarkets in Calderdale, has announced plans to build 40 new stores in the current financial year and invest half a billion pounds in its expansion.

Richard Taylor, Chief Real Estate Officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition. As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.

Brighouse Lidl. Picture: Google Street ViewBrighouse Lidl. Picture: Google Street View
Brighouse Lidl. Picture: Google Street View

"That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.”

“Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future. New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies.

"We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”

In its most recent site requirements brochure, the supermarket brand had shared hundreds of potential spots for new stores.

These include high streets, retail parks, and mixed-use town centre sites.

Here are the locations Lidl wants to open a new store in Calderdale:

  • Elland
  • Halifax - Illingworth
  • Halifax - South
  • Halifax - West
  • Hebden Bridge

Halifax was also on the store relocation required list.

