New visuals show how new £30m Halifax train station could look as consultation begins

Visuals showing how Halifax rail station could look.

Halifax rail station is one of the busiest in the region, but currently has few facilities and poor accessibility.

To ensure the station is fit for modern travel and to cope with expected future growth in passenger numbers, Calderdale Council, in partnership with Network Rail, has developed plans to improve the station building and surrounding area.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “These ambitious plans will transform the rail station and provide a welcoming gateway to the town. Major improvements are planned to both the look and layout of the building and surrounding area, which will also bring wider benefits and support better connections across the region.

Visuals showing how Halifax rail station could look.

“The passenger experience is at the heart of our plans, with much-needed access improvements and upgraded waiting facilities. The proposals also complement wider regeneration plans for Halifax, creating a seamless route from town centre attractions to the station.

“We want to hear your thoughts on the latest designs. Your views are important and will help inform the final plans which will then be submitted to planning and for further funding approvals.”

Plans include a new two-storey station building, with comfortable waiting lounges on both the ground and first floor level, improved toilet facilities and opportunities for additional retail options.

Access to the station will also be improved with a modern footbridge providing step-free access to and from the town centre.

An historic underpass beneath the station would also be reopened to improve access to the eastern side of the rail station.

Further proposals include convenient drop-off facilities, car parking with electric vehicle (EV) charging points and taxi pick-up areas and improved walking and cycling facilities, including upgraded bike storage.

The building design also includes climate-friendly measures, including solar panels, ‘green’ roof and low-carbon heating, to support the Council’s work to reduce carbon emissions in the borough.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Making public transport work for people and tackling the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038 are at the heart of my Mayoral pledges.

“Transforming Halifax Rail Station will not only help us do that, it will also connect more local people with jobs, education and training.

“A better and more inclusive transport network goes beyond getting people from A to B. It is about getting all of us — our people, our communities, our businesses - to where we want to be as a region.”

The latest designs have been refined using feedback received as part of the previous consultation, which took place in January 2021. The latest plans can be viewed at https://www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/hrs where there’s also a survey for people to have their say.

Alternatively, printed copies of the consultation visuals and the survey can be picked up (subject to availability) from Halifax railway station ticket office, Halifax Central Library, and the Discover Halifax hub in Woolshops shopping centre. Printed copies are also available by calling 0113 3946697 or emailing [email protected]

The survey is open until Sunday January 16 2022. Following the closing date, all feedback will be considered ahead of the planning application submission in 2022.

The Halifax Rail Station improvement scheme has received more than £30million from the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) and West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund (WY+TF) programmes.