A man was taken to hospital after falling from a bridge in Halifax last night.

Police were called to North Bridge, on the edge of the town centre, at 9.45pm to a “concern for safety” regarding a man on the bridge.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Within a couple of minutes of police attending at the scene, the man fell from the bridge.

"The man was taken to hospital where his injuries were confirmed as non-life-threatening.”

Police shut the road

The road was shut for more than an hour while emergency services attended and police investigated.