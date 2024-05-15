North Bridge closed: Man rushed to hospital and police shut major Halifax road shut after 'concern for safety'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to North Bridge, on the edge of the town centre, at 9.45pm to a “concern for safety” regarding a man on the bridge.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Within a couple of minutes of police attending at the scene, the man fell from the bridge.
"The man was taken to hospital where his injuries were confirmed as non-life-threatening.”
The road was shut for more than an hour while emergency services attended and police investigated.
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.