North Bridge now reopen: Halifax road closed due to reports of a police incident

North Bridge in Halifax has recently reopened after being closed due to a police incident.

There were reports that of police on the scene and traffic being diverted in both directions.

Team Pennine shared: “North Bridge in Halifax is closed due to police incident the diversion is Broad Street Orange Street Roundabout onto Burdock Way in both directions until further notice

“This will affect the 22 and the 534 service.”

The road has since reopened.