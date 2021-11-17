Northern announces December timetable change on Halifax route

The new schedules, introduced from December 12, will focus on delivering reliability and punctuality for customers, and will see additional service introduced on a small number of routes.

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern said: “We have taken the opportunity, where possible, to make small improvements to our timetables, all designed to provide services that meet the needs of our customers.”

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do and the new timetables build on the enhancements we delivered in May and will deliver high levels of reliability.”

The service running from Hull through Leeds and into Halifax is one of the Northern routes to be part of the new schedule additional services.

Tricia added: “We fully understand the role we play in keeping people on the move and I am asking our customers to familiarise themselves with the new timetables, and to check carefully before any journeys to ensure their journeys go as smoothly as possible. “