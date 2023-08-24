The train operator received 47 formal requests to re-record announcements, with multiple submissions for Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden, Aspatria in Cumbria and Ilkeston in Derbyshire.

On completing the re-recordings, the duo behind the new announcements – Northern employees Pete Corley and Laura Palmer - issued a video message to thank customers for their feedback.

Pete Corley and Laura Palmer

The new recordings, which will now be rolled-out across Northern's fleet of 345 trains, were required following an upgrade to on-board software. Announcements also cover important topics like safety information and details of how to report suspicious behaviour and criminal acts.

In June, Corley and Palmer appealed to customers to get in touch if they had mispronounced any of the more than 500 stations on Northern’s network. Debate ensued around loud Es, missing S’ and silent ‘ands’ within station names and, as promised, they went back to the studio.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This has been such an interesting process and proof if ever it were needed of the passion our customers have for the North.

“Some of the stations on our network are pronounced very differently to how they appear in writing – it’s important to get these things right.