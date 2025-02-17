Overnight road closure to begin tonight between Elland and West Vale allow for tree trimming
A road between Elland and West Vale will see overnight closures this week for highway repair and maintenance works.
The closure along Long Wall is to allow for tree trimming.
The route will be closed to vehicles between 11.50pm and 5am from February 17 to 20.
Drivers should still be able to travel between Elland and West Vale along Saddleworth Road from Elland Bridge whilst the closures are in place.
