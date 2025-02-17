Overnight road closure to begin tonight between Elland and West Vale allow for tree trimming

The route will be closed to vehicles between 11.50pm and 5am from February 17 to 20.

A road between Elland and West Vale will see overnight closures this week for highway repair and maintenance works.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure along Long Wall is to allow for tree trimming.

The route will be closed to vehicles between 11.50pm and 5am from February 17 to 20.

Drivers should still be able to travel between Elland and West Vale along Saddleworth Road from Elland Bridge whilst the closures are in place.

For more news, sport and what’s on in Calderdale visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk